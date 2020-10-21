The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints makes donation of food and $10,000 to West Texas Food Bank

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has made a major donation to the West Texas Food Bank.

Last week the church donated a semi-truck load of food and $10,000 to the food bank.

Church members even helped unload the truck and stock the shelves.

The monetary donation will be used to buy even more food for West Texans in need.

The West Texas Food Bank serves 19 counties across our area and reports the need for food this year has been greater than ever.

