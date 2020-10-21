Sewell Family of Companies raises more than $33,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month Press Cafe and the Sewell Family of Companies is going all out.

On Wednesday they presented a more than $33,000 check to Pink the Basin. All this money was raised through Press Cafe’s Dine and Donate last week.

The weeklong fundraiser gave you any meal you wanted free of charge. You were just asked to donate what you would have been charged.

