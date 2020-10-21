Advertisement

Pioneer Natural Resources donates to Bush Tennis Center

Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The Bush Tennis Center expanding thanks to a donation from Pioneer Natural Resources.

The center is set to add a new multipurpose athletic facility land donated by pioneer. The facility will include five indoor basketball courts, a 50-yard indoor turf field and a high-performance fitness and training gym.

The tennis center and Pioneer said their goal is to keep kids on the basketball court and out of the legal courts. It’s been five years in the making.

“I grew up in Midland and we had the Midlander which was a place to go to as a youth now in days we just don’t have that,” Pioneer Surface Land & Business Developer Manager Daniel Pender said. “So, having a facility here in Midland for our apartment and communities will be awesome with the indoor facility practice facilities work out it’s just going to be great for the youth and really, really excited about it.”

So far, there’s no set date for the groundwork to begin, but a committee has been formed.

