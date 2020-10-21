Mistakes ruin Midland’s good start

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Bulldogs lost again on Friday, but played their most competitive game of the season.

Midland started the game strong, building an eight-point lead over Frenship.

However, the game slipped away thanks to 4 turnovers and double digit penalties.

The Bulldogs play the Odessa Bronchos at 7 pm at Ratliff Stadium.

Watch the video above for Midland head coach Tim Anuszkiewicz’s thoughts.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.