Midland Walmart closing due to COVID-19

(WTVG)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Walmart is temporarily closing its Northside store on Midland Drive because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The store will be closed this evening through 7 a.m. Friday morning, according to a company statement obtained by the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

Walmart says a third-party specialist will sanitize the store and associates will have additional time to restock shelves.

The company also said, “West Texas is seeing a spike of coronavirus cases. As health officials work to curb the impact of this pandemic, we want to be a part of the solution to help keep our stores safe for associates and customers.”

