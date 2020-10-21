Midland ISD looking for community feedback as search begins for new superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD will be looking for input from the public as the search begins for a new superintendent.

According to a release, the district’s Board of Trustees will be soliciting feedback from parents, staff, and community members on what they want to see in the district’s next leader.

“This feedback will be considered when evaluating potential candidates, and is important to the Board. I encourage community members to participate in the process,” said Rick Davis, President, Midland ISD Board of Trustees.

MISD will be holding three public meetings where public feedback will be welcomed:

-Tuesday, October 27 - 11:30 a.m. - Bowie Auditorium

-Tuesday, October 27 - 5:30 p.m. - MHS Library

-Monday, November 9 - 5:30 p.m. - LHS Auditorium

Those attending the meetings will be asked to comment on topics, including characteristics they wish to see in a new superintendent and the strengths and weaknesses of MISD.

Members of the community will also be able to give their feedback online.

The window for Superintendent applications closes on Thursday, November 19, and interviews with candidates will soon follow.

MISD hopes to have a final candidate by early 2021.

