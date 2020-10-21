Advertisement

Midland ISD looking for community feedback as search begins for new superintendent

Midland ISD Administration Building.
Midland ISD Administration Building.(KOSA)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD will be looking for input from the public as the search begins for a new superintendent.

According to a release, the district’s Board of Trustees will be soliciting feedback from parents, staff, and community members on what they want to see in the district’s next leader.

“This feedback will be considered when evaluating potential candidates, and is important to the Board. I encourage community members to participate in the process,” said Rick Davis, President, Midland ISD Board of Trustees.

MISD will be holding three public meetings where public feedback will be welcomed:

-Tuesday, October 27 - 11:30 a.m. - Bowie Auditorium

-Tuesday, October 27 - 5:30 p.m. - MHS Library

-Monday, November 9 - 5:30 p.m. - LHS Auditorium

Those attending the meetings will be asked to comment on topics, including characteristics they wish to see in a new superintendent and the strengths and weaknesses of MISD.

Members of the community will also be able to give their feedback online.

The window for Superintendent applications closes on Thursday, November 19, and interviews with candidates will soon follow.

MISD hopes to have a final candidate by early 2021.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

HIGHLIGHTS: Lee volleyball sweeps Odessa

Updated: 11 hours ago
Lee volleyball sweeps Odessa on the road in three sets.

News

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland volleyball sweeps Permian

Updated: 11 hours ago
Midland volleyball sweeps Permian in three sets.

Local

Bustin’ for Badges gifts checks to local law enforcement agencies

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Douglas
law enforcement agencies in Midland and Odessa received a check for 80,000 dollars.

News

MIDLAND CHRISTIAN 10-20

Updated: 13 hours ago
MIDLAND CHRISTIAN 10-20.

Latest News

News

MIDLAND HIGH 10-20

Updated: 13 hours ago
MIDLAND HIGH 10-20

News

MIDLAND LEE 10-20

Updated: 13 hours ago
MIDLAND LEE 10-20

Local

Allergy season has arrived in West Texas

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lauren Bostwick
The current allergens in West Texas are weeds, Cedar Juniper, and dirt.

Local

222 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ector and Midland Counties Tuesday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
Ector and Midland Counties reported one of the highest totals of COVID-19 positive cases Tuesday since the pandemic began – 222.

Energy

Pioneer Natural Resources to acquire Parsley Energy for $4.5 billion

Updated: 18 hours ago
Pioneer Natural Resources has announced that it is acquiring Parsley Energy.

National

Trump pressures Barr to investigate Bidens as election nears

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is calling on Attorney General William Barr to launch an investigation of Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.