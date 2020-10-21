Advertisement

Mahomes, Matthews announce baby girl coming soon

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthew have announced they're having a girl.
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KLTV) - East Texas natives Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced Wednesday the gender of their baby.

The couple, who have been together since their high school days in Whitehouse, announced on Instagram that their baby is a girl. Their followers celebrate with them, with hundreds of thousands of likes and comments on their posts.

The had announced their pregnancy on Sept. 29. The baby is due sometime in the spring.

View this post on Instagram

My ❤️

A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on

The couple’s dogs, Steel and Silver, revealed the gender by walking with pink painted paws down a white paper “carpet” toward their owners.

The couple announced their engagement in early September. Mahomes proposed on the night he received his Super Bowl ring.

