Lee dealing with rare regular season defeat

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Lee Rebels have not had to deal with many losses over the last two years.

However, this week the Rebels are recovering from a loss to rival Permian.

The Panthers are the only team to beat the Rebels in a regular season game over the last two years.

In Lee’s last 24 regular season games, they have only been defeated four times.

The Rebels have a bye this week, and will take on Abilene on Friday, October 30.

