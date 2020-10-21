Lee dealing with rare regular season defeat
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Lee Rebels have not had to deal with many losses over the last two years.
However, this week the Rebels are recovering from a loss to rival Permian.
The Panthers are the only team to beat the Rebels in a regular season game over the last two years.
In Lee’s last 24 regular season games, they have only been defeated four times.
The Rebels have a bye this week, and will take on Abilene on Friday, October 30.
Watch the video above for head coach Clint Hartman’s thoughts.
