Lee dealing with rare regular season defeat

Lee has only lost 4 games out of their last 24.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Lee Rebels have not had to deal with many losses over the last two years.

However, this week the Rebels are recovering from a loss to rival Permian.

The Panthers are the only team to beat the Rebels in a regular season game over the last two years.

In Lee’s last 24 regular season games, they have only been defeated four times.

The Rebels have a bye this week, and will take on Abilene on Friday, October 30.

Watch the video above for head coach Clint Hartman’s thoughts.

