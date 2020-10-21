Man arrested, woman sought following armed robbery at Midland tobacco store

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: One person has been arrested and another is on the run following an armed robbery in Midland.

According to authorities, a man and woman went into Tabacco Alley of Midland on Wednesday where they aimed a gun at an employee and demanded money. The two drove away once they took the money.

Police later found the suspects' vehicle at the Stripes gas station at South Midkiff Road and I-20.

Authorities were able to arrest the man but are still searching for the woman who was involved.

A large police presence has been reported in south Midland Wednesday afternoon.

According to CBS7 viewers, several police vehicles are at the Stripes gas station at South Midkiff Road and I-20.

It appears that both the Midland Police Department and Midland County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

Police have released no details at this time.

