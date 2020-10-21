Advertisement

FIRST ON CBS7: According to family, 15-year-old Midland girl flown to Dallas hospital after being beaten and sexually assaulted

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A 15-year-old Midland High School student is in a Dallas hospital after her family says she was beaten and sexually assaulted Tuesday afternoon.

A family member tells CBS7 that the girl was found dumped in a yard.

She reportedly has a major head injury and fluid on the brain.  We’re also told she’s been taken off life support and has had a heart attack.

We reached out to a Midland city spokesperson who told us, “To the extent that there may be a criminal investigation involving sexual assault of a child, the City is unable to comment or confirm any information.”

The family member says police interviewed multiple suspects, but no one has been arrested.

