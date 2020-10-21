Advertisement

FIRST ON CBS7: Driver in deadly crash that killed Rankin mother and daughters had BAC more than two times legal limit

Kristina McCrary and her two daughters Rylee and Reece Ramos were killed in a crash north of Rankin on October 3.
Kristina McCrary and her two daughters Rylee and Reece Ramos were killed in a crash north of Rankin on October 3.
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPTON COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - New details have been released on a deadly crash that claimed the lives of four people in Upton County earlier this month.

According to a DPS Crash Report, one of the drivers involved in the crash, identified as Fabian Esquivel, 28, of Midland, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17, more than double the legal limit of 0.08.

On that night, Esquivel was traveling north with his daughter on State Highway 349 as 30-year-old Kristina McCrary and her two daughters Rylee and Reece Ramos were traveling south.

The report states that Esquivel veered into the southbound lane where he hit McCrary’s car head-on.

Yamilette Esquivel, Fabian’s daughter, was the only survivor of the crash. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

fundraiser started for McCrary and her daughters has now passed its goal of raising $35,000.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Affidavit: Tallahassee woman used tire iron to kill 3-year-old boy

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Te’Lea Jefferson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning with a private attorney.

Crime

Man arrested, woman sought following armed robbery at Midland tobacco store

Updated: 53 minutes ago
One person has been arrested and another is on the run following an armed robbery in Midland.

State

Mahomes, Matthews announce baby girl coming soon

Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas natives Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced Wednesday the gender of their baby.

State

“They are hurting them”: Advocacy groups ask feds to investigate sexual assaults, gang violence in Texas youth lockups

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff
Children in Texas' youth lockups are suffering from widespread sexual assault and other constitutional violations, reform advocates wrote Wednesday in a complaint urging a federal investigation into the state’s five youth lockups.

Latest News

Local

The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints makes donation of food and $10,000 to West Texas Food Bank

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has made a major donation to the West Texas Food Bank.

News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donates food and $10,000 to West Texas Food Bank

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has made a major donation to the West Texas Food Bank.

Local

Midland ISD looking for community feedback as search begins for new superintendent

Updated: 5 hours ago
Midland ISD will be looking for input from the public as the search begins for a new superintendent.

News

HIGHLIGHTS: Lee volleyball sweeps Odessa

Updated: 16 hours ago
Lee volleyball sweeps Odessa on the road in three sets.

News

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland volleyball sweeps Permian

Updated: 16 hours ago
Midland volleyball sweeps Permian in three sets.

Local

Bustin’ for Badges gifts checks to local law enforcement agencies

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Douglas
law enforcement agencies in Midland and Odessa received a check for 80,000 dollars.