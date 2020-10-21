FIRST ON CBS7: Driver in deadly crash that killed Rankin mother and daughters had BAC more than two times legal limit

UPTON COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - New details have been released on a deadly crash that claimed the lives of four people in Upton County earlier this month.

According to a DPS Crash Report, one of the drivers involved in the crash, identified as Fabian Esquivel, 28, of Midland, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17, more than double the legal limit of 0.08.

On that night, Esquivel was traveling north with his daughter on State Highway 349 as 30-year-old Kristina McCrary and her two daughters Rylee and Reece Ramos were traveling south.

The report states that Esquivel veered into the southbound lane where he hit McCrary’s car head-on.

Yamilette Esquivel, Fabian’s daughter, was the only survivor of the crash. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fundraiser started for McCrary and her daughters has now passed its goal of raising $35,000.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.