Bustin’ for Badges gifts checks to local law enforcement agencies

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Local law enforcement agencies were presented with some big checks this morning thanks to the 7th annual Bustin' For Badges Clay Shoot.

Each of the four law enforcement agencies in Midland and Odessa received a check for 80,000 dollars.

This year the clay shoot raised over 300,000 dollars in funds and had 197 participants.

Midland Chief Deputy Benny Matlock said he couldn’t be more grateful.

“I just want to thank Bustin' For Badges, all the folks that came out to shoot and the board. Everybody involved in this process, it was a very difficult year for those involved because of the COVID and things that are going on in our local economy,” said Matlock.

Local law enforcement agencies will use the money to purchase new equipment and technology.

