Pioneer Natural Resources to acquire Parsley Energy for $4.5 billion

Pioneer Natural Resources.
Pioneer Natural Resources.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Pioneer Natural Resources has announced that it is acquiring Parsley Energy.

According to a release, Pioneer is buying Parsley for $4.5 billion.

“This transaction creates an unmatched independent energy company by combining two complementary and premier Permian assets, further strengthening Pioneer’s leadership position within the upstream energy sector. Parsley’s high-quality portfolio in both the Midland and Delaware Basins, when added to Pioneer’s peer-leading asset base, will transform the investing landscape by creating a company of unique scale and quality that results in tangible and durable value for investors,” said Scott D. Sheffield, Pioneer’s President and CEO.

With this deal, Pioneer will be acquiring Parsley’s portfolio in the Midland and Delaware Basins.

“The combination of Parsley and Pioneer creates an organization set to thrive as we forge a strong new link at the low end of the global cost curve. With neighboring acreage positions located entirely in the low-cost, high-margin Permian Basin, the industrial logic of this transaction is sound. Furthermore, the Pioneer team shares our belief that a clear returnsfocused mindset is the best tool to compete for capital within the broader market. Sustainable free cash flow and growing return of capital are now investment prerequisites for the energy sector and this combination strengthens those paths for our shareholders. Finally, I would like to personally thank every employee of Parsley Energy for their role in the evolution of this company – from operating a few dozen vertical wells in 2008 to a global leadership position in E&P operations today,” said Matt Gallagher, Parsley’s President and CEO.

