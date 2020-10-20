Advertisement

Odessa and Midland football teams meet for 100th time this week

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Rivalries like Odessa Permian vs. Midland Lee or Permian vs. Odessa receive all the attention, but as far as sheer history, Odessa vs Midland is unmatched.

On Friday, the Bronchos and Bulldogs will meet on the field for the 100th time. That’s right, a full century of football games.

Even more crazy? This series is basically even.

Midland has won 50 of the games, while Odessa has won 49.

“It’s one of the longest rivalries,” Odessa Head Coach Danny Servance said. “It’s always been great ball games between the two. You know [Midland’s] Coach Anusziewicz and I, we’ve played each other for a long time. We’ve had great games.”

Odessa high will be the home team on Friday.

A reminder that if you bought tickets to Odessa’s game against Monterey that was canceled earlier this year, those tickets are valid for Friday’s game.

