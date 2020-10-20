Fort Stockton man dies in head-on crash

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash in Winkler County early Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Jose M. Grado-Dominguez, 37, of Fort Stockton.

According to DPS, the crash happened on State Highway 115 two miles north of Kermit at 1:48 a.m.

The crash involved a Chevrolet Camaro driven by Grado-Dominguez and an 18-wheeler.

Grado-Dominguez died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Grado-Dominguez was traveling south on SH 115 as the 18-wheeler was traveling north. According to DPS, Grado-Dominguez’s car entered the northbound lane and crashed into the 18-wheeler head-on.

The investigation is still ongoing.

