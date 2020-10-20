Advertisement

Ector County ISD partners with SpaceX to provide internet access to students in need

(KOSA)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD is breaking ground by going into space with its latest effort to help provide students with internet access.

ECISD announced Tuesday that it has partnered with the aerospace company SpaceX to expand the district’s internet capacity. According to a release, ECISD is the first school district in American to work with SpaceX to use its Starlink satellite constellation to ‘deliver high-speed, low-latency internet access’ for students.

“This innovative partnership represents bold and unprecedented action for our school district and our community,” said ECISSD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri. “Our research clearly indicates the lack of broadband access is a crisis in Ector County. In collaboration with SpaceX, we are providing space-based internet service to students and families that have few, if any, options. The partners with us share our vision for equity and access for all students. Today, we take a giant leap forward in closing the digital divide that exists within our community.”

The district says the project will first provide internet to around 45 families in the Pleasant Farms area. The service is set to go live in early 2021 - eventually, the district plans to expand the service to an additional 90 families.

ECISD began working on a plan to provide internet to students in need after COVID-19 forced schools to close in spring. The district says that 39% of its families have limited to no internet access.

'Superintendent Scott Muri and the team in Ector County are pursuing some of the most innovative plans in the country to meet the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and redesign schools for 21st-century learning," said Chiefs for Change CEO Mike Magee. “Given Dr. Muri’s creative and forward-looking approach, it’s only natural that he would partner with SpaceX and use satellites to get students the home Wi-Fi they wouldn’t otherwise have. We are proud that he is a member of Chiefs for Change and are pleased to provide $150,000 for this and other internet connectivity projects in the district.”

This project was made possible thanks to ECISD’s partners, including The Permian Strategic Partnership and the Chiefs for Change.

“The PSP knows that access to broadband is essential for the success of our region,” said PSP Chief Executive Officer Tracee Bentley. “Unfortunately, there are too many people who lack this access, particularly school children, and it’s critical that we support and facilitate opportunities like this to help make that access a reality across the Permian Basin. We commend Ector County ISD for taking a leading role in addressing this challenge, and are proud to partner with them in this effort. We are hopeful this program will be replicated throughout the Basin, and look forward to future broadband partnerships.”

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to work with committed partners like the PSP and CHiefs for change, as well as SpaceX and its next generation internet solution to provide service for our families,” said Dr. Muri. “Closing the digital divide in our community is a key element in our Disctiric’s strategic plan. Ector County ISD is determined to lead this effort because we believe this a moral imperative and simply the right work to do for our students.”

