DPS identifies Odessa man killed in motorcycle crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in West Odessa on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Rodolfo T. Medrano, 26, of Odessa.

According to DPS, the crash happened on FM 2020 five miles west of Odessa just after 6 p.m.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that a truck was traveling east on FM 2020 as Medrano traveled west.

DPS says that the truck driver turned left and failed to yield the right of way, crashing into Medrano.

Medrano was taken to Medical Center Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Medrano was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.