Allergy season in West Texas

Weeds, Cedar Juniper, and dirt may be causing your allergies to flare up.
Weeds, Cedar Juniper, and dirt may be causing your allergies to flare up.(Lauren Bostwick)
By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you are sniffling and sneezing, seasonal allergies could be to blame.

Dr. John Bray stated that the cause for your allergy flare up could be from the current allergens in the air; such as weeds, Cedar Juniper, and dirt. He also explained that even though the pollen count is lower compared to other places in the United States, he is still seeing people with bad allergies due to a priming effect caused by respirable dirt.

“So even though the pollen count isn’t really particularly high out here, we get a lot of people with allergies. It’s kind of primes them to make an immune response against what is in the air”, said Dr. Bray.

Though allergies are still very present, Dr. Bray noticed that there has been less of an allergy affect this year compared to previous years thanks to the Coronavirus precautions that have been taken.

“So we actually had less respiratory illnesses and less allergy affect, I think. I think it’s second to the conservative pattern people had to live under COVID”, said Dr. Bray.

For help with allergies and the Flu this season, Dr. Bray suggests taking allergy medicine, getting your Flu shot, and continue to take COVID-19 precautions such as wearing masks, washing hands, an social distancing.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

