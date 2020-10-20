222 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ector and Midland Counties Tuesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector and Midland Counties reported one of the highest totals of COVID-19 positive cases Tuesday since the pandemic began – 222.

Midland County is tracking 116 new cases. In Ector County, 106 people tested positive Monday.

Russell Myers, the CEO of Midland Memorial Hospital, thinks the rise in cases is due to more socializing, eating out and going to bars.

He says both our local hospitals and hospitals in Lubbock, El Paso and Amarillo are filling up with coronavirus patients, so some are having to be taken to San Angelo and even Austin and Dallas.

Because of the increase, MMH is restricting visitors again starting Wednesday morning.

