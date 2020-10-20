18-year-old Midland man dies in rollover crash
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man was killed in a crash early Monday morning.
The victim has been identified as Gabriel E. Aguirre, 18.
According to DPS, the crash happened on FM 1213 five miles south of Midland at 5:34 a.m.
The crash involved a Chevrolet Camaro that had rolled over.
The driver, identified as Aguirre, died at the scene.
A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Aguirre was traveling east on FM 1213 when his car left the roadway, hit a fence and lost control before rolling.
DPS says that Aguirre was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
