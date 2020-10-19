Texas Oil & Gas Association launches career center for companies and job seekers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from the Texas Oil & Gas Association:

The Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) launched the TXOGA Career Center to connect oil and natural gas companies with highly qualified talent and to connect those interested in pursuing a career in the oil and natural gas industry with opportunity.

Job seekers can submit their resume for a free review and evaluation by a trusted third party, TopResume. The TXOGA Career Center also features a Job Search Resource Center for job seekers, which includes free resources on resume writing, interviewing, career advancement and digital resume tips. TXOGA members receive discounted member pricing for job postings and other recruitment options through the Career Center.

“We are proud to be able to connect our members with the talent they need to fill some of the best jobs in Texas,” said Todd Staples, president of TXOGA. “The Career Center is also a great resource for job seekers looking to join one of the many facets of the oil and natural gas industry. Not only are these some of the highest paying jobs in the state, the men and women of the industry are directly contributing to the national and energy security of the United States and growing economies around the world. These are jobs that make a difference.”

To access the TXOGA Career Center, visit http://careers.txoga.org/ or choose “Career Center” at the top of the TXOGA homepage.

