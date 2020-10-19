Advertisement

ONLY ON CBS7 AT 6 P.M.: Mother of girl police say died on trampoline says in four years, she never said goodbye to her daughter

8-year-old Jaylin.
8-year-old Jaylin.(Family Photo)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tonight, only on CBS7 at 6 p.m. – and for the very first time – a conversation with Alysha Anderton.

She’s the mother of little Jaylin Schwarz - who died back in August when she was forced to jump on a trampoline with no water breaks, according to investigators.

Odessa police arrested Alysha’s step-sister, Ashley Schwarz, and her husband Daniel, for the homicide last week.

They both had custody of Jaylin and her younger sister Jayde for almost the last four years – and now – they’re both charged with capital murder.

“What upsets me the most is that I never got to see her alive again,” Alysha says. “When they took them, I never got to say goodbye.  So I’ve never had closure for the past four years.”

An exclusive interview with Alysha Anderton, tonight at 6 p.m., only on CBS7.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

