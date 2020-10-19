Advertisement

Midland police searching for suspect following murder of 18-year-old woman

Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are investigating the murder of a woman on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Cheyenne Valentine, 18.

A murder warrant has been issued for Daniel Anderson in connection with Valentine’s death.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 5200 block of Briarwood just after 2 a.m. for an unconscious woman.

When police arrived, they found the body of Valentine inside an apartment.

Valentine’s boyfriend, who was at the scene, told police he had dropped her off at the apartment to visit a friend while he stayed in the parking lot.

The boyfriend then went back to the apartment after waiting and heard a noise inside. He forced his way in and found Valentine unconscious.

A man, identified as Anderson, had reportedly run out of the apartment and is now wanted for murder. Police have not released any details on Anderson.

The investigation is ongoing.

