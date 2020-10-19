Four people stabbed in Midland fight

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police say a large fight late Saturday night left four people with stab wounds.

Officers responded to a disturbance call near 800 Canyon Drive around 10:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found four people with stab wounds.

All four were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition.

Another person was detained for questioning by the MPD but no arrests have been made.

The investigation is still ongoing.

