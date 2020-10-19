Advertisement

Boutique aims to brighten up downtown

IF YOU LIKE FASHION, A NEW BUSINESS IN ODESSA MAY HELP SPRUCE UP YOUR WARDROBE.
By Kate Porter
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you like fashion, a new business in Odessa may help spruce up your wardrobe.

Downtown Odessa became a little more fashionable today with the soft opening of ‘Simply Poosh’.

The boutique is owned by Denise Villa, who says this boutique is a passion project for her.

The soft opening was full of local flavor from vendors who provided desserts for shoppers.

Villa says she hopes the boutique will brighten up the landscape of downtown Odessa.

“We do hope it helps a variety of people to come down and visit the downtown area being that there’s never really been anything down here,” said Villa. “This adds to that wanting to expand and wanting to improve our downtown because this is where we live, this is our hometown,” added co-leaser Monica Garcia.

The store features clothes for women and children, along with custom shirts and hats.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Four people stabbed in Midland fight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
Police say no one has been arrested and all four people are in stable condition

Local

Law enforcement honored at community event

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kate Porter
Locals hosted “Honor the Blue” event to show support for law enforcement.

Local

“Pink the Park” brings breast cancer awareness to community

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT
|
By Kate Porter
Gifts of hope hosted their annual Pink the Park event to honor people who have gone through a journey with breast cancer.

Local

Man stabbed in altercation in Odessa

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner
Jose Cervantes, 34, has been charged with stabbing his brother-in-law during a dispute.

Latest News

News

HIGHLIGHTS: #5 Wink at McCamey

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
McCamey upsets#5 Wink 38-33

News

Band of the Week

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
The Permian Panthers are the Friday Night Blitz Band of the Week!

News

Andrews v.s. Big Spring

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
Andrews defeats Big Spring 56-35.

News

Frenship v.s. Midland High

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
Frenship defeats Midland High 37-23.

News

Midland Lee v.s. Permian

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT
Permian defeats Midland Lee 55-44.

Local

Former teacher files lawsuit against Midland ISD

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT
A woman who previously taught for Midland ISD is now filing a lawsuit against the district for an incident from 2018, according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram.