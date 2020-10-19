Boutique aims to brighten up downtown

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you like fashion, a new business in Odessa may help spruce up your wardrobe.

Downtown Odessa became a little more fashionable today with the soft opening of ‘Simply Poosh’.

The boutique is owned by Denise Villa, who says this boutique is a passion project for her.

The soft opening was full of local flavor from vendors who provided desserts for shoppers.

Villa says she hopes the boutique will brighten up the landscape of downtown Odessa.

“We do hope it helps a variety of people to come down and visit the downtown area being that there’s never really been anything down here,” said Villa. “This adds to that wanting to expand and wanting to improve our downtown because this is where we live, this is our hometown,” added co-leaser Monica Garcia.

The store features clothes for women and children, along with custom shirts and hats.

