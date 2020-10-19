Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Big Spring, $1,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Big Spring.

The victim has been identified as Cynthia Martinez, 30.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, officers responded to a crash on the south service road of I-20 at 7:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found that a bicyclist, identified as Martinez, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle had driven away and didn’t stop to render aid.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sgt. John Haynes at 432-264-2558 or call CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-8477. You can also leave a tip online here.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the driver involved in this case.

