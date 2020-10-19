Advertisement

Amber alert issued for 2-year-old boy in Mich.

Javon Washington, 2, was abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday.
Javon Washington, 2, was abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber alert was issued for a 2-year-old boy abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday.

Police said Javon Washington, 2, is missing and endangered after Phoenix Washington, 26, broke into his home and kidnapped him.

Washington has threatened to harm Javon and himself, authorities said. Javon is 2 feet tall and weighs 20 lbs. Phoenix Washington is a Black man, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 160 lbs. They are believed to be traveling in a black 2011 Mazda 4-door, with Michigan plates EFM6569.

If seen please call Lansing Township Police at 517-485-1700 or 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Video appears to show Whitmer kidnapping plot suspects training

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Evidence was played in federal court of the field training exercises federal prosecutors say were carried out in a plot to storm Michigan’s capitol and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

National Politics

Trump pushes for reopening, says 'Lock them all up'

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump, during a rally Saturday in Muskegon, Mich., responds to a "Lock her up" chant with a response, "Lock them all up."

National Politics

Early in-person voting begins in key swing state of Florida

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Florida begins in-person early voting in much of the state Monday as the Trump campaign tries to cut into an early advantage Democrats have posted in mail-in votes in the key swing state.

National Politics

New video allegedly shows suspects in Mich. gov. kidnapping plot training

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Video shown in court shows suspects training in connection with the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Latest News

Coronavirus

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.

Video

Four people stabbed during large fight in Midland

Updated: 1 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 newscast.

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

National

8-year-old boy shot and killed in Arkansas domestic dispute

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Luther
A man is in custody for shooting and killing an 8-year-old boy as he allegedly shot at his girlfriend after a fight.

National

8-year-old killed in Arkansas domestic disput

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Helena-West Helena Police Chief says a man is in custody for shooting and killing an 8-year-old boy as he allegedly shot at his girlfriend after a fight.

National

Fauci: 'Absolutely not' surprised Trump got COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is believed to have been a superspreader event. At least a dozen people who attended have tested positive for the virus.