“Pink the Park” brings breast cancer awareness to community

Gifts of hope hosted their annual Pink the Park event to honor people who have gone through a journey with breast cancer.(KOSA)
By Kate Porter
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Kristie Serrano calls herself a fighter, and right now, that fight is with stage four metastatic breast cancer.

There is currently no cure for metastatic breast cancer, and the disease is always finding new ways to spread throughout the body.

Although “Pink the Park” celebrates survivors and encourages those fighting breast cancer, Serrano says she can’t help but reflect on the people who have lost their battle.

“It’s really because each year there are more friends that passed. so at the same time, we’re excited to bring awareness to this; it’s also a bit saddening because, for us, every day is a fight.” Serrano added, “Once October ends, the pink goes away. The balloons go away. But for us, it’s every day.”

Roughly one in eight U.S. women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

“Pink the Park” is a celebration of the people who have gone through a journey with the disease.

Gifts of Hope hosted the annual event. Executive director Fatima Castillo says Pink the Park aims to spread hope and inform the community that resources and help are available.

“We want to support those who are fighting, we wanna honor those who are survivors, and we want to remember those people who have lost their lives to cancer. So it’s just a morning full of tributes to all of those people,” said Castillo.

When breast cancer survivor, Annie Jackson, was invited to speak at “Pink the Park” by her friend and fellow survivor, she couldn’t say no.

Jackson says she will never pass up the opportunity to be involved in events like this because she knows how vital others' support is during difficult times.

“Events like this encourage people that’re going through it, women that’re going through it to just be positive. And if there’s anybody out here that you can talk to that you know or if you even don’t know [them],” said Jackson.

There are currently more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

