Law enforcement honored at community event

By Kate Porter
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In Odessa, two men came up with the idea to show their support for local law enforcement with an event called “Honor the Blue.”

Cofounders of “Honor the Blue”, Chase McCain and Lance Vanzandt, say they created an event where the community and law enforcement could come together.

The police and sheriff’s department both showed up to eat with locals and show off their vehicles and gadgets.

McCain and Vanzandt say they hope the event could open up a dialogue and show support for local law enforcement.

There will be another “Honor the Blue” rally held next weekend in Midland.

