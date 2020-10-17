Advertisement

Man stabbed in altercation in Odessa

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police have made an arrest in a stabbing that took place early Saturday morning in Odessa.

Police say 34-year-old Jesus Cervantes has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing his brother-in-law.

Officers responded to a call at 3:25 this morning. An investigation revealed Cervantes stabbed his 44-year-ol brother-in-law.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

