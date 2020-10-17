Advertisement

‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the premiere of "Dark Tourist" at the ArcLight Cinemas on Thursday, August 14, 2013 in Los Angeles.
Actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the premiere of "Dark Tourist" at the ArcLight Cinemas on Thursday, August 14, 2013 in Los Angeles.(Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com “Home Improvement” was arrested in Oregon and faces charges of strangulation and assault.

The Eugene Police Department said officers were dispatched to a North Eugene apartment Friday night on a report of a physical dispute. They found Bryan, 39, sitting outside and his girlfriend, 27, at a neighboring apartment.

Bryan reportedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911, police said. The victim declined medical assistance.

Bryan was booked into Lane County jail after 1 a.m. Saturday.

A message left with a possible agent for Bryan was not immediately returned. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Suspect in teacher’s beheading in France was Chechen teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office says authorities investigating the horrific killing of the teacher on Friday have also arrested nine suspects.

National

Patriots back to work, Jaguars work remotely after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Jaguars said Saturday that a practice squad player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

National

Alabama’s Saban cleared to coach after 3rd negative test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Saban had initially tested positive on Wednesday, along with athletic director Greg Byrne.

National

Calif. teacher calls 911 after man breaks into students’ home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOVR Staff
Jennifer Peterson makes a habit to wait until every student logs off before she does too. When two of her students didn’t, she knew something was wrong.

Latest News

National

Calif. teacher calls 911 after man breaks into students’ home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A California mother is thankful for her children’s teacher who sprung into action when a man broke into their home during their remote school day.

National

Suspect arrest in zoo lemur theft

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Police say a suspect arrested in connection to theft of a lemur at the San Francisco Zoo.

National

An 18-year-old born in Moscow has been identified as the main suspect behind Friday's Paris attack

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
An 18-year-old born in Moscow has been identified as the main suspect behind Friday's Paris attack.

National

Michigan woman travels 300 miles to vote

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WXYZ Staff
94-year-old Mildred Madison has not missed the chance to vote since she was 21.

National

An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election

National

Rhonda Fleming, film star of ’40s and ’50s, dies at 97

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rhonda Fleming, a Hollywood star of the 1940s and 1950s famed for her fiery red hair, has died at 97.