Former teacher files lawsuit against Midland ISD

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A woman who previously taught for Midland ISD is now filing a lawsuit against the district for an incident from 2018, according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

The lawsuit from Megan McMurry and her husband Adam claims that the district violated the fourth and 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

McMurry reportedly claims that officers with MISD Police came to her home in 2018 and took her daughter to Abell Junior High, where McMurry worked, to question her. Her daughter was unable to call her parents while she was with the police.

At that same time, Megan was out of the country visiting Kuwait for a possible job opportunity, the MRT reports. Adam was serving in the military and was stationed in Syria.

Earlier this year, McMurry was found not guilty of charges of child abandonment.

The McMurry’s are reportedly demanding a jury trial and will be seeking damages.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.