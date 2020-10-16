Advertisement

Peloton recalls pedals on spin bikes after reported injuries

The recall applies only to first-generation pedals, Pr70p. That type of pedal was sold between July 2013 and May 2016.
The recall applies only to first-generation pedals, Pr70p. That type of pedal was sold between July 2013 and May 2016.
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The company Peloton has voluntarily recalled the clip-in pedals on 27,0000 of its spin bikes due to a risk of injury.

There have been more than 100 reports of the pedals breaking and more than a dozen reported injuries.

The recall applies only to first-generation pedals, Pr70p. That type of pedal was sold between July 2013 and May 2016.

Peloton says to stop using bikes with that type of pedal and get a replacement from the company. Customers can check the Peloton website for more information on how to do that.

