Midland community holds prayer meeting for Bob Fu
By
Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Latest News
News
HIGHLIGHTS: Fort Stockton at San Angelo Lake View
Updated: 7 minutes ago
News
Legendary Rivalry: Odessa Permian vs Midland Lee
Updated: 3 hours ago
A special look at Friday's Permian-Lee football rivalry
Local
City of Midland trying to redirect panhandler donations to charities
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Shane Battis
We spoke to one homeless man who doesn’t think this move by the city will be helpful for people like him.
Crime
Man and woman charged with starting fire at Odessa restaurant
Updated: 9 hours ago
Two suspects have been arrested after authorities say they started a fire at an Odessa restaurant.
Latest News
State
Suspect in pregnant woman’s slaying removed to Texas jail
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
A woman accused of killing a pregnant Texas woman and removing the baby from the victim’s womb has been moved from Oklahoma to a Texas jail.
Local
MISD board renames Robert E. Lee to Legacy High School
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Stephanie Douglas
The board voted 5-2 to change the name to Legacy High School.
Local
Veterans rejoice as VFW bars reopen for business
Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
|
By
Shane Battis
The bars are a lifeline for veterans all over the community for services and comradery.
Local
City of Odessa, Ector County dispute over sales taxes
Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT
|
By
Shane Battis
The city claims they should have access to part of the county’s sales tax because of a decision made at the state level.
News
Area hospitals see a rise in COVID-19 cases from out of town patients
Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT
|
By
Lauren Bostwick
West Texas hospitals see a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Local
Andrews ISD to end remote learning in November
Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
Students in Andrews will be returning to in-person learning this November.