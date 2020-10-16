Inmate at Big Spring federal prison dies after contracting COVID-19
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The federal prison in Big Spring is reporting that one of its inmates has died from COVID-19.
According to a release, 52-year-old Robert Pierce tested positive for the coronavirus about a month ago.
Pierce was taken to a hospital days later and was placed on a ventilator. He died on October 9.
Authorities say that Pierce had pre-existing conditions.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.