Inmate at Big Spring federal prison dies after contracting COVID-19

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The federal prison in Big Spring is reporting that one of its inmates has died from COVID-19.

According to a release, 52-year-old Robert Pierce tested positive for the coronavirus about a month ago.

Pierce was taken to a hospital days later and was placed on a ventilator. He died on October 9.

Authorities say that Pierce had pre-existing conditions.

