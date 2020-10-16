Casa De Amigos opens registration for ESL classes

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Enrollment is now open for those looking to take English as a second language course in Midland.

Casa De Amigos is offering morning and evening courses Monday through Thursday.

The English courses range from basic to advance and are open to speakers of all languages.

Program director, Ida Fletcher said the courses help empower people.

“It’s really fun I learn a lot from the students as well our mission is helping people help themselves, so this goes right along with part of our mission helping people learn English,” said Fletcher.

Class sizes are limited. To find out how to enroll, click here for registration information.

