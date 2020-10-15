Veterans rejoice as VFW bars reopen for business

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

After long months of waiting all bars can now welcome in their favorite customers.

Perhaps no group is more excited about this than members of Veterans of Foreign Wars posts.

Veterans said the shutdowns were tough on their community because these bars are far more than just a place to drink. The money made here is what pays for veteran services all over the county and more importantly gives veterans a place where they can come together.

Needless to say, settling back into their favorite chairs was bliss.

“I guess like a rollercoaster, coming down off a rollercoaster,” VFW Post 4919 Member LeAnne Thornton said. “That big thrill and being able to see everyone and sit down and talk. I mean we talk about silly stuff, fun stuff, serious stuff. That’s what we’re here for to just visit with each other.”

The reopening came just in the knick of time for the 4919. One more month without revenue and members said they would have had to close for good.

Like all other bars in Texas, the VFW must limit customers to 50% capacity.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.