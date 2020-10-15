The Odessa Jackalopes introduce new head coach

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Jason Fortier was introduced Thursday as the Odessa Jackalope’s new head coach.

Fortier is the sixth Jackalopes head coach and general manager in the NAHL era.

The Ontario, Canada native brings eleven years of hockey experience with him to the Basin.

He even won coach of the year for the league in British Columbia.

Fortier’s goal is to build winners and young men.

“Going to school, I went to school to be a child and youth worker. I wanted to work with children who needed help and having somebody mentor them in their lives and it was a natural transition getting into coaching,” Fortier said. “You give them passion, you give them everything you’ve got and you build a relationship. The championships, they’re going to come and go. But that relationship’s long lasting.”

The Jackalopes play their first home games on Friday October 30 and Saturday October 31.

