Midland Lee’s Shemar Davis plays outstanding game to honor hospitalized brother

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Our CBS7 Player of the Week is usually someone who had the best stats or maybe knocked off a rival team. This week the honor goes to someone who had a great performance in the face of tremendous adversity: Midland Lee’s Shemar Davis.

Late last Thursday, former Lee quarterback Sema’J Davis was struck by another driver in Abilene and airlifted to a Dallas area hospital.

His little brother, Shemar, found out about Sema’J's condition just hours before he was supposed to play a football game.

“We were just worried about my brother,” Shemar said. “I was debating on whether or not I wanted to play. But I just decided to play for him. There were a lot of tears shed before the game, but I just decided to go out and play my best for him.”

So Shemar took the field with his teammates, switching from his usual #13 jersey to the #9 his brother wore at Lee.

“I knew he wanted me to play,” Shemar said. “He was actually supposed to be at that game. I just wanted to honor him.”

“When he was warming up in #9, I had a tear in my eye,” Lee Head Coach Clint Hartman said. “Because he looked like his brother when I coached him.”

While playing was a feat of its own, Shemar did much more.

Playing running back and receiver he accounted for 222 total yards, scored a touchdown, and had a pair of 2-point conversions to lead Lee to a victory.

“I wasn’t really thinking, honestly,” he said. “I just wanted to go out there and play my best and worry mentally about the rest of that stuff after the game.”

“When the game was over, he immediately drove back to Dallas to see his family again,” Hartman said. “He’s flown back [to Midland] this week, and we’ll just continue to put our arms around him and support him.”

Shemar was able to give an update on his brother’s health.

“He’s still critical but stable,” he said. “He’s still making minor improvements. Overall, we’re good and we’re at peace knowing he’s going to pull out for us.”

The GoFundMe page set up for the Davis family can be found HERE

