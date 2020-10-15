Advertisement

McCamey to host #5 Wink Friday

The Wink Wildcats are 7-0.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian-Lee isn’t the only rivalry game this week.

On Friday the McCamey badgers will host #5 Wink.

Wink currently boasts an undefeated record of 7-0.

The Badgers, on the other hand, were just one point away from also being undefeated this season.

McCamey is coming off of a bye, so they’ve had two weeks to prepare for this match-up.

“You know when you play the McCamey Badgers you’re going to have a football game,” Wink head coach Brian Gibson said. “We’re really excited about that opportunity. We talk to our kids all the time, rankings do not mean anything it’s just for people outside, that like to have something to talk about during the week."

“We’re going to make mistakes. Wink is a good football team. A really good football team. They’re really well-coached," McCamey head coach Michael Woodard said. "They’re going to do things to put our kids in a place that’s hard and our kids just have to keep giving the same effort and do what we do.”

McCamey will have the home field advantage this week, hosting Wink at Badger Stadium at 7:30 pm.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

The Odessa Jackalopes introduce new head coach

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Jason Fortier introduced as new Jackalopes head coach

Sports

Midland Lee’s Shemar Davis plays outstanding game to honor hospitalized brother

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
“There were a lot of tears shed before the game, but I just decided to go out and play my best for him.”

Sports

Jackalopes new coach

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Jackalopes new coach

Sports

Midland Christian loses in final seconds to #1 ranked team

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Midland Christian fell 34-32 to Dallas Parish Episcopal last Friday.

Latest News

Sports

Midland “embarrassed” after last week’s loss

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Midland lost 56-28 last week against Lubbock Monterey.

Sports

Lee locked in ahead of rivalry game

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Coach Hartman says the Rebels are locked in ahead of rivalry game against Permian this Friday.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian volleyball takes down rival Odessa

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Permian Lady Panther defeated the Odessa Lady Bronchos 3 sets to 1 on Tuesday night.

Sports

UTPB announces new Director of Athletics

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT
The University of Texas Permian Basin has a new Director of Athletics.

Sports

Permian must take care of ball against #18 Lee

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Turnovers killed the Panthers in a 40-18 loss to Amarillo Tascosa. Permian threw four interceptions and lost a fumble.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.