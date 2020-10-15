McCamey to host #5 Wink Friday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian-Lee isn’t the only rivalry game this week.

On Friday the McCamey badgers will host #5 Wink.

Wink currently boasts an undefeated record of 7-0.

The Badgers, on the other hand, were just one point away from also being undefeated this season.

McCamey is coming off of a bye, so they’ve had two weeks to prepare for this match-up.

“You know when you play the McCamey Badgers you’re going to have a football game,” Wink head coach Brian Gibson said. “We’re really excited about that opportunity. We talk to our kids all the time, rankings do not mean anything it’s just for people outside, that like to have something to talk about during the week."

“We’re going to make mistakes. Wink is a good football team. A really good football team. They’re really well-coached," McCamey head coach Michael Woodard said. "They’re going to do things to put our kids in a place that’s hard and our kids just have to keep giving the same effort and do what we do.”

McCamey will have the home field advantage this week, hosting Wink at Badger Stadium at 7:30 pm.

