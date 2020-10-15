Advertisement

Man and woman charged with starting fire at Odessa restaurant

Elizabeth Ann Mill and Henry Stewart Mills have been charged with Arson.
Elizabeth Ann Mill and Henry Stewart Mills have been charged with Arson.(City of Odessa)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two suspects have been arrested after authorities say they started a fire at an Odessa restaurant.

Elizabeth Ann Moll and Henry Stewart Mills have been charged with Arson, a second-degree felony.

According to the City of Odessa, firefighters responded to a fire at Fortune Cookie on Andrews Highway on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters found a fire at the back of the building and were able to put it out. No one was hurt in the fire.

An investigation led authorities to arrest Moll and Mills on Tuesday.

