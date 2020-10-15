Coahoma to host annual Gold Out game for childhood cancer research

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Coahoma will host their annual Gold Out game for childhood cancer research this Friday.

The players will wear gold uniforms, and special t-shirts will be sold at the game with 100% of the proceeds going directly to childhood cancer research.

The cause is especially important to Coahoma head coach Chris Joslin and his family.

Before his head coaching position at Coahoma, Joslin worked for Coach Jeff Miller, who is now the head coach at Cypress-Fairbanks.

Miller’s son, Brody, was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, during his freshman year track season after complaining of pain in his legs.

Upon his diagnosis, Miller’s wife realized there was a need for more funding towards childhood cancer research, and decided to start these Gold Out games to raise money.

The idea spread across the state, with teams in North, South and East Texas participating. The games have raised over $300,000 for childhood cancer research,

This year will be Coahoma’s third year hosting a gold-out game. In the last two years, Coahoma has raised over $10,000.

Joslin says that not only is this game for a great cause, but it also teaches his players a valuable lesson.

“The kind of neat thing is the kids have bought in. We’re trying to teach them to do stuff for other people,” Joslin said.

Coahoma is the first team in West Texas to participate in Gold Out. Joslin hopes that more football teams in West Texas will host their own Gold Out games in the future.

He encourages any coaches that want to participate to contact himself or Coahoma ISD.

Coahoma will host a pep rally before Friday’s rivalry game against Stanton at 6:40 pm at Bill Easterling Memorial FIeld, where they will be selling Gold Out t-shirts.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.