Odessa Regional Medical Center shares photos of all-girl quintuplets

Five baby girls who were born at Odessa Regional Medical Center earlier this year are all doing well.
Five baby girls who were born at Odessa Regional Medical Center earlier this year are all doing well.
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Five baby girls who were born in Odessa earlier this year are doing well.

Odessa Regional Medical Center shared on its Facebook page that the all-girl quintuplets Reagan, Hadley, Zylah, Zariah and Jocelyn have now turned two months old!

They’re now at ORMC’s NICU.

The all-girl quintuplets delivered at ORMC are officially two months old! Reagan, Hadley, Zylah, Zariah and Jocelyn are all doing well in the ORMC NICU.

Posted by Odessa Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: Five baby girls were welcomed to the world in Odessa on Thursday.

Heather and Priscilla Rodgriguez are now the proud parents of Hadley, Reagan, Zariah, Zylah and Jocely - a set of quintuplets.

The babies were delivered via C-Section by Dr. Leela S. Pill, MD, FACOG at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

The hospital says that all five of the babies are doing well at its neonatal intensive care unit where they will stay until they are ready for discharge.

With the quintuplets, the Rodriguez family is now a party of eight. They also have a 3-year-old daughter.

“I knew I wanted kids – but I don’t think I ever imagined six,” said Rodriguez. “It’s going to be a lot of bows, a lot of pink and a lot of princesses.”

ORMC says that Heather and her partner Priscilla underwent intrauterine insemination. They planned for four babies only to find out there was a fifth.

“Giving birth to a set of five babies is very rare,” said Pill. “It is my honor and privilege as well as an immense responsibility on my shoulders to oversee such a very high-risk pregnancy.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

