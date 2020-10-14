Advertisement

Midland “embarrassed” after last week’s loss

Midland lost 56-28 last week against Lubbock Monterey.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland opens up district play this week against Frenship.

The bulldogs have lost their first three games, and have given up more than 42 points in each one.

Friday’s 56-28 defeat at the hands of Lubbock Monterey was an especially discouraging loss for Midland.

Even Midland head coach Tim Anuszkiewicks called it an embarrassment for the program.

“Well I think our whole team felt embarrassed. I don’t know how you could come off of the field after that kind of loss and not feel that way. So I’m not putting that loss on our players, I’m not putting this solely on our coaches, I’m putting it on our program as a whole and that starts with me,” Anuszkiewicks said.

“This is a tough game for tough people, and we’re going to keep working and our players responded well.”

The Bulldogs are at home this week for the third week in a row, hosting Wolforth Frenship on Friday.

