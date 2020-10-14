Midland Christian loses in final seconds to #1 ranked team

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian Mustangs continue to play one of the hardest schedules in the state.

On Friday, a touchdown in the final seconds foiled Midland Christian’s upset bid against top-ranked Dallas Parish Episcopal.

The Mustangs lost 34-32 to the defending TAPPS state champions, but proved they can play with anyone in the state.

“I asked them to give me everything they had. They gave me everything they had. We just came up a little bit short. I was proud of them,” head coach Greg McClendon said. “I was really proud of them. I wanted to win so bad I couldn’t see straight. Now, we’re tired of coming close, we’re tired of pats on the back for great efforts. We want to go post some W’s now.”

Midland Christian will look to get a road win this Friday as they travel to face Argyle Liberty Christian.

