Advertisement

Midland Christian loses in final seconds to #1 ranked team

Midland Christian fell 34-32 to Dallas Parish Episcopal last Friday.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian Mustangs continue to play one of the hardest schedules in the state.

On Friday, a touchdown in the final seconds foiled Midland Christian’s upset bid against top-ranked Dallas Parish Episcopal.

The Mustangs lost 34-32 to the defending TAPPS state champions, but proved they can play with anyone in the state.

“I asked them to give me everything they had. They gave me everything they had. We just came up a little bit short. I was proud of them,” head coach Greg McClendon said. “I was really proud of them. I wanted to win so bad I couldn’t see straight. Now, we’re tired of coming close, we’re tired of pats on the back for great efforts. We want to go post some W’s now.”

Midland Christian will look to get a road win this Friday as they travel to face Argyle Liberty Christian.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Midland “embarrassed” after last week’s loss

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Midland lost 56-28 last week against Lubbock Monterey.

Sports

Lee locked in ahead of rivalry game

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Coach Hartman says the Rebels are locked in ahead of rivalry game against Permian this Friday.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian volleyball takes down rival Odessa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Permian Lady Panther defeated the Odessa Lady Bronchos 3 sets to 1 on Tuesday night.

Sports

UTPB announces new Director of Athletics

Updated: 10 hours ago
The University of Texas Permian Basin has a new Director of Athletics.

Latest News

Sports

Permian must take care of ball against #18 Lee

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Turnovers killed the Panthers in a 40-18 loss to Amarillo Tascosa. Permian threw four interceptions and lost a fumble.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Basin Co-Op at Midland TLCA

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Midland TLCA defeats Permian Basin Co-Op 75-26.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Greenwood at Sweetwater

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Sweetwater defeated Greenwood 36-30.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: #1 Dallas Parish Episcopal at Midland Christian

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Dallas Parish Episcopal narrowly defeats Midland Christian 34-32.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Roosevelt at Stanton

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Roosevelt defeats Stanton 28-18.