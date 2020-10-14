Advertisement

Lee locked in ahead of rivalry game

Coach Hartman says the Rebels are locked in ahead of rivalry game against Permian this Friday.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Lee goes into Friday night’s game against Permian undefeated and ranked #18 in the state for 6A.

It’s eerily similar to their situation last year, when in the last week of the season Permian upset Lee to end the Rebels' perfect season.

For players and coaches at both schools, this week brings a level of intensity unlike any other.

“We’re a little bit more nervous, like the other day someone was watching practice in the car and sure enough it was one fo our parents. As a team, as a coach, we’re all on edge a little bit differently. 365 days a year and you only get one shot, one game of the year.”

For the second year in a row the game will be played at Ratliff Stadium.

Lee tickets for the visitors' side are already sold out.

However, the game will be televised on our very own the CW at 7:00 Friday.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Midland “embarrassed” after last week’s loss

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Midland lost 56-28 last week against Lubbock Monterey.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian volleyball takes down rival Odessa

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Permian Lady Panther defeated the Odessa Lady Bronchos 3 sets to 1 on Tuesday night.

Sports

UTPB announces new Director of Athletics

Updated: 8 hours ago
The University of Texas Permian Basin has a new Director of Athletics.

Sports

Permian must take care of ball against #18 Lee

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Turnovers killed the Panthers in a 40-18 loss to Amarillo Tascosa. Permian threw four interceptions and lost a fumble.

Latest News

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Basin Co-Op at Midland TLCA

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Midland TLCA defeats Permian Basin Co-Op 75-26.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Greenwood at Sweetwater

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Sweetwater defeated Greenwood 36-30.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: #1 Dallas Parish Episcopal at Midland Christian

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Dallas Parish Episcopal narrowly defeats Midland Christian 34-32.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Roosevelt at Stanton

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Roosevelt defeats Stanton 28-18.

Sports

BAND OF THE WEEK: Stanton

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Stanton defeats Forsan in the week’s Band of the Week voting