Lee locked in ahead of rivalry game

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Lee goes into Friday night’s game against Permian undefeated and ranked #18 in the state for 6A.

It’s eerily similar to their situation last year, when in the last week of the season Permian upset Lee to end the Rebels' perfect season.

For players and coaches at both schools, this week brings a level of intensity unlike any other.

“We’re a little bit more nervous, like the other day someone was watching practice in the car and sure enough it was one fo our parents. As a team, as a coach, we’re all on edge a little bit differently. 365 days a year and you only get one shot, one game of the year.”

For the second year in a row the game will be played at Ratliff Stadium.

Lee tickets for the visitors' side are already sold out.

However, the game will be televised on our very own the CW at 7:00 Friday.

