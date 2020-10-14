City of Midland to close dog parks for maintenance

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland is closing its dog parks this week for maintenance.

According to a release, Hogan Dog Park will be closed on Thursday, October 15.

Beal Dog Park will be closed on Friday, October 16.

The parks will be closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

The city says the parks are being closed for spraying weeds and fall maintenance.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.