City of Midland to close dog parks for maintenance
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland is closing its dog parks this week for maintenance.
According to a release, Hogan Dog Park will be closed on Thursday, October 15.
Beal Dog Park will be closed on Friday, October 16.
The parks will be closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
The city says the parks are being closed for spraying weeds and fall maintenance.
