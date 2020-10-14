Advertisement

Area hospitals see a rise in COVID-19 cases from out of town patients

West Texas hospitals see a spike in COVID-19 cases
By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa and Midland are seeing a spike in COVID-19 patients, but many of those are not local.

Hospital officials say that surrounding area hospitals are overwhelmed with the amount of COVID-19 cases and are sending their patients to Midland and Odessa hospitals.

As of yesterday, October 13th, Midland Memorial Hospital stated that only 14 out of 34 COVID patients are actually from Midland County. This is because they are required to take transfer patients.

The CEO of Midland Heath, Russel Meyers explained, “We will continue to see traffic in and out of our region, primarily incoming. So far, a number of different counties outside of Midland represents an out patient population.”

Even though the new patients are local, Midland and Odessa are seeing a rise in positive cases and the uptick in cases could impact hospital resources.

The CEO of Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Russell Tippin said, “We have seen over the last couple of days a pretty significant spike in the load of COVID patients, not only from Ector county, bus also in the 17 surrounding counties. Which is putting a strain on our resources locally.”

Hospital officials stress the importance of social distancing, washing hands, and wearing masks to prevent our own area hospitals from getting overwhelmed.

