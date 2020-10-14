Andrews ISD to end remote learning in November

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Students in Andrews will be returning to in-person learning this November.

Andrews ISD announced Wednesday that the last day of remote learning will be Friday, November 6. Students will then begin face-to-face instruction no later than Tuesday, November 10.

AISD says that more than 70% of its remote learning students were failing at least one class.

