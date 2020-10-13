Advertisement

UTPB announces new Director of Athletics

Todd Dooley has been named the new Director of Athletics for the University of Texas Permian Basin.
Todd Dooley has been named the new Director of Athletics for the University of Texas Permian Basin.(UTPB)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin has a new Director of Athletics.

UTPB announced Tuesday that Todd Dooley had been chosen for the position.

Dooley is the third Director of Athletics in UTPB’s history.

“We are excited to have Todd join our team,” said UT Permian Basin President Dr. Sandra Woodley. “It’s hard to lose someone who brings extraordinary leadership and passion to work every day like Scott Farmer. However, after spending time with Todd, I believe he is someone who can pick up the baton and continue the growth of our athletic program.”

UTPB says that Dooley will take over as Director starting November 2. He’ll be replacing Scott Farmer, who retired after three years.

Dooley previously served as the Executive Associate Director of Athletics at the University of Louisiana Monroe.

“I’m truly honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be the Director of Athletics at UTPB,” said Dooley.  “It’s a tremendous opportunity.  I want to thank Dr. Woodley for the confidence she’s displayed in allowing me to lead the athletics program.  I also want to thank the search committee and especially Scott Farmer for the time and effort he dedicated throughout the process.”

